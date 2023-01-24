Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 16 – 20

Chilmark

Jan. 18, Patricia Cossutta, Renee Cossutta, Louis Cossutta, and the Estate of Araldo A. Cossutta sold 0 Middle Line Road, 0 Tower Lane, 27 Tower Lane, and 30 Tower Lane to Tower Lane Collaborative LLC for $2,300,000.

Jan. 18, Renee C. Cossutta sold 355 East Chop Drive to Tower Lane Collaborative LLC for $600,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 17, Samuel P. Brady sold 9 Hollow Way to Portside Builders LLC for $805,000.

Jan. 17, Daniel I. Rifkin and Laura M. Rifkin sold 37 Jeremiah Road to Nicholas J. Renaldo and Ellen Catherine Renaldo, trustees of Renaldo Family Trust, for $2,275,000.

Jan. 18, Neil M. Rice and Diana L. Rice sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 202 Week 32 to Delray Beach 200 LLC for $10,000.

Jan. 18, Michael B. Barnett and Karen M. Barnett sold 18 Bold Meadow Road to James G. Gromann, trustee of 18 Bold Meadow Road Realty Trust, for $993,000.

Jan. 20, Steven N. Hirsch, trustee of Water Street Nominee Trust, sold 81 South Water St. to Goldeneye LLC for $15,000,000.

Jan. 20, Mariners Way LLC sold 1 Mariners Landing Unit B to Island Health Inc. for $738,880.64.

Jan. 20, Mariners Way LLC sold 1 Mariners Landing Unit C to Island Health Inc. for $787,645.17.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 18, David K. Billings and Anita M. Billings sold 8 Beech Tree Landing to Links MV Housing LLC for $1,575,000.

Jan. 19, Louis D. Schroeter III, trustee of Louis D. Schroeter Charitable Remainder Trust II, sold 355 East Chop Drive to Jane K. McNulty and Richard J. McNulty, trustee of McNulty Nominee Trust, for $1,950,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 20, Robert P. Gilpin and Louise Blakeslee Gilpin sold 200 Golf Club Drive Lot 2 to John J. Atkins and Jamie N. Atkins, trustees of John J. Atkins Revocable Trust, for $1,010,000.