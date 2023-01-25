Oak Bluffs: Library potluck, ‘Big Night Out,’ and Chefs of Martha’s Vineyard

“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” –Langston Hughes

The Lunar New Year was celebrated on Sunday, but unfortunately will be remembered for a deadly shooting in California. It is just unbelievable that these horrific tragedies continue across our country. This Year of the Rabbit is said to bring peace and optimism. Perhaps it will bring action and solutions for this plague of gun violence.

I heard that Del and Jenn Araujo brought their awesome coffee and smoothies down-Island to the YMCA café over the weekend, and that it was a great success. I have traveled to Aquinnah to sip their delicious coffee creations, and I can only hope that they will return, and maybe settle in at the Y — giving Oak Bluffs a great coffee option in the winter!

Our beautiful YMCA has so much going on. I have just realized that along with a full schedule of classes onsite, it has continued to offer virtual classes, which is a good option for many people. Check out the schedule on their website — they even have a few sessions right on the ymcamv.org website for you to try.

I want to give a shout-out to our high school athletes, who have been giving it their all! The boys basketball team is on a five-game winning streak, with a 9-1 record! The girls hockey team held their own at the Nan Rheault tournament last weekend, and the boys team went on a seven-game winning streak. Win or lose, these young athletes work extra-hard to keep their grades up, practice, and travel to compete. Thanks for making us proud.

The Library Community Potluck is Friday, Jan. 27. The theme is “Ginger” — bring your dish, drinks, or desserts using ginger. Bring the recipe to share, too! Register ahead at oakb_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 to 4 pm, “Handmade Creations” at the library is for ages 10 to 14. Kids can explore arts and crafts with friends, like collaging, rock painting, beading, sewing, etc. This is such a great idea. When my daughter was that age, she had a gang of friends and they would go over to Linda BenDavid’s house after school once a week for arts and crafts. Linda had the patience of a saint! She would guide them to make jewelry and pillows and paintings. They felt important and accomplished — and they had a blast. You can sign up for the library program by contacting maldrich@clamsnet.org.

The Island Wide Youth Collaborative is offering a cooking series called “Chefs of Martha’s Vineyard.” Parents and caregivers of youth are invited to the IWYC kitchen for a cooking demonstration by some top Island chefs. Whether you are a novice cook, or looking for something new to prepare for dinner, this will be a fun, informative series. First up is Eugene of Geno’s BBQ, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Taste-testing will be required, and so is preregistration. Call Chrissy Laury at 508-693-7900, ext. 402.

Here’s something you might want to get a ticket for: “Big Night Out” is the Vineyard Montessori School’s big fundraiser. It is on Feb. 11 this year, at the Harbor View Hotel from 7 to 11 pm, with fabulous food, music by DJ Smooth, and a silent auction. I love the Montessori School, and I really love this event. It’s always a fun night out with all your neighbors and friends. Tickets are $40 at vineyardmontessori.com/bignightout.

Don’t miss it!

Happy birthday to Mary Leddy on Jan. 26! Caroline Davey Hannah shares Jan. 27 with Alice In Wonderland author Lewis Carroll. Julie Gaffey celebrates with Oprah Winfrey on the 29th. Jan. 30 is the day for Mike Giordano and Jarek Peters. Sending hugs and balloons to Ginny Coutinho on Jan. 31 — and also to Logan’s dad, Jarrett Campbell! Did you both know you share the date with the great Jackie Robinson? On Feb. 1, Judy Searle will be celebrating on Isla Mujeres, where she takes a break from answering questions in the Oak Bluffs information booth all summer. The 1st is also the birthday of Maeve Jackson, Bill Roberts, and Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes.

Send me your news!