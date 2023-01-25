SSA issues Thursday travel advisory

The Steamship Authority (SSA) issued a travel advisory for passengers planning to ride the ferry on Thursday.

“The National Weather Service is predicting high winds for Thursday, Jan. 26, that could cause cancellations at various points of the day on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please continue to check our website for updates if you are planning to travel with us. Change and cancellation fees for travel on Thursday are waived due to the forecast,” the advisory reads.

A map from the National Weather Service shared by the SSA on Facebook shows the Martha’s Vineyard area may experience max wind gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph.

According to the advisory, reservation changes or modifications can be done on the SSA website, by calling the SSA reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visiting one of the terminals. Further updates will be posted on the SSA’s website and social media pages.