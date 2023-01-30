Edgartown Council on Aging: February 2023

The Anchors, home of the Edgartown Council on Aging. — Ralph Stewart

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
10 Daggett St.
Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

Weekly Events

Monday

  • 10 am: Salsa with Christina Montoya
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge
  • 1 pm: Journaling Group

Tuesday

  • 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
  • 10 am: Knitting
  • 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
  • 1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

  • 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

  • 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
  • 11 am: Conversations *No meeting on Feb. 2
  • 1 pm: Spades
  • (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
  • (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

  • 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
  • 12 pm: Friday Café
  • 1 pm: Mahjong

February Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Feb. 8: 11 am – Tech Time with Rizwan

Feb. 8: 1-2pm – Become a ‘Dementia Friend.’ Join us for this important presentation on how we can all become more compassionate and informed in our interactions with the people in our community who are living with dementia. Free and open to all.

Feb. 14: 11am – Coffee with a Cop

Feb. 20: The Anchors is closed for Presidents Day.

Feb. 6, 13, 27, and March 6 – Four weeks of Salsa. If you are looking for ways to bring more joy into your life and spice the winter up, you have found it! Join island dancer and dance teacher Christina Montoya for a series of four classes, where you will learn some of the basic rhythms and movements of salsa dancing. No partner necessary, all levels welcome.

 

