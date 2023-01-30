Edgartown Council on Aging: February 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
10 Daggett St.
Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
Weekly Events
Monday
- 10 am: Salsa with Christina Montoya
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 1 pm: Journaling Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
- 11 am: Conversations *No meeting on Feb. 2
- 1 pm: Spades
- (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
- (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Café
- 1 pm: Mahjong
February Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Feb. 8: 11 am – Tech Time with Rizwan
Feb. 8: 1-2pm – Become a ‘Dementia Friend.’ Join us for this important presentation on how we can all become more compassionate and informed in our interactions with the people in our community who are living with dementia. Free and open to all.
Feb. 14: 11am – Coffee with a Cop
Feb. 20: The Anchors is closed for Presidents Day.
Feb. 6, 13, 27, and March 6 – Four weeks of Salsa. If you are looking for ways to bring more joy into your life and spice the winter up, you have found it! Join island dancer and dance teacher Christina Montoya for a series of four classes, where you will learn some of the basic rhythms and movements of salsa dancing. No partner necessary, all levels welcome.