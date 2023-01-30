Fill these dreary days 

To the Editor:

As we ease into a new month, likely filled with more dreary, drab, days, it’s a good time to pick up a good book, and I have three to recommend: small publications with big doses of emotion.

The authors have strong Vineyard ties. The books are filled with humor and exultation, sorrow and anger. And they’re available on-Island, or will be soon.

Sian Williams, in “Stonehouse,” tells of a Vineyard life filled with loves and losses. Holly Nadler shares “The Hobo Diaries” in her inimitable style. And Christopher X. Ryan (a.k.a. Chris Jones) explores dark literary fiction in “Heliophobia.” You will laugh and groan; each of these books engage their readers.

Besides books, Peter Shea’s exhibit at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum ends soon. Only a few days left to savor the story of conductor educator Rudolf Fiebich. Definitely worth a visit.

For those who prefer the spoken word to the written, I plan to present a slideshow talk on my walk along the West Highland Way in Scotland last summer. The talk is at 4:30 pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the West Tisbury library. No passport required.

Thomas Dresser

Oak Bluffs