Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

Making Martha’s Vineyard an Aging-Friendly Island

Cindy Trish, executive director

508-693-7900, ext.455

VTA-OCB Ophthalmologist Transportation Pilot

Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich.

Dates: Feb. 7 and March 7.

All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am boat, and return on the 2:30 pm boat.

For more information, scheduling, and eligibility, please contact Cindy Trish at Healthy Aging M.V.: email ctrish@hamv.org, call 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or visit bit.ly/SandwichDrAppointments.