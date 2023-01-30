Noteworthy February 55+

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free income tax preparation assistance for taxpayers, with a special emphasis on taxpayers 60 and older. To ensure the safety of our community, with the prevalence of COVID and RSV, tax assistance will be provided largely remotely.

Interested taxpayers should call the Councils on Aging to sign up for the service, and to pick up their information and questionnaire packages. Taxpayers must complete their questionnaires, bring a copy of last year’s tax return, and provide all relevant tax documents at the time of their appointment.

For further information and to schedule an appointment:

Feb. 21 and March 28 – Oak Bluffs library, Rose Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

Feb. 28 and March 21 – Edgartown library, Donna Paulson, 508-627-4368

March 6 and March 10 – Tisbury Council on Aging, Joyce Stiles-Tucker, 508-696-4205

March 13 and 17 – West Tisbury Council on Aging, Jennie Gadowski, 508-693-2896

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year. Reservations required: 508-939-9440; $15 per person.

Please join us Thursday, Feb. 9, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room. Music starts at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30.

Menu: Winter Pear Salad; Pan-Roasted Chicken with caramelized onion, bacon and Bordelaise sauce; and Butterscotch Pudding.

Community Programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging to provide transportation one day a week from 10 am – 1 pm, to take senior residents shopping/to do errands. If you are interested, call Joyce at the Tisbury COA at 508-696-4205, or Rose at the Oak Bluffs COA at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.