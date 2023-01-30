Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2023

Tisbury Senior Center
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
Call 508-696-4205 for information and program registration.
Please note: Face masks are required at the Tisbury Senior Center.
Diabetes Support Group: Caregivers and family members are invited. Call 508-696-4205.
Fuel Assistance: Applications are now available. Call to get yours started!
Other programs: Go-Go-Grandparent provides transportation for older adults who have medical appointments and events. Call for more information.
Activities
Mondays
- Knitters, we have yarn or bring your own. Invite your friends to join! 10:30 am
- Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, templates provided at class. 1 pm
- Play Bingo or Boggle word game, Bring a friend(s). 1 pm
Tuesdays
- Fitness with Catie, 10 am
- Your most Favorite Books, w/group discussion; don’t be shy, come on by! 11 am
- Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30
Wednesdays
- Play Reading w/discussion, 9 am
- Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm
- Meditation Yoga with Steve. Experience a state of pure blissful consciousness. 3 pm
Thursdays
- Fitness with Catie, 10 am
- Discussion Group, New in 2023! New topics weekly. 11 am
- Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30
Fridays
- Dance to the Music, 20 minutes of various dance music, keep moving! 11 am
- Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm
- Patchwork, use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble! 2 pm
Let us know if you are interested in the following:
- Line Dancing
- Learn to Repair a Scarf or Sweater
- Games
- How to Fix Things
February Events
* No wellness clinic this month.
Feb. 7 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon
Feb. 9 – Legal Advice – Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call for an appointment.
Feb. 20 – Presidents’ Day. Center is closed.
Feb. 21 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon
Upcoming Events
March 21 – Dementia Friends Workshop, 1 – 2 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. Presenter Mary Holmes, supervisor of the Supportive Day Program. Call to sign up.
Matter of Balance Class – Eight weeks this coming summer. Watch for dates.