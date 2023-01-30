Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2023

Tisbury Council on Aging on Pine Tree Road. — Eunki Seonwoo

Tisbury Senior Center
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
Call 508-696-4205 for information and program registration.

Please note: Face masks are required at the Tisbury Senior Center.

Diabetes Support Group: Caregivers and family members are invited. Call 508-696-4205.

Fuel Assistance: Applications are now available. Call to get yours started!

Other programs: Go-Go-Grandparent provides transportation for older adults who have medical appointments and events. Call for more information.

Activities

Mondays

  • Knitters, we have yarn or bring your own. Invite your friends to join! 10:30 am
  • Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, templates provided at class. 1 pm
  • Play Bingo or Boggle word game, Bring a friend(s). 1 pm

Tuesdays

  • Fitness with Catie, 10 am
  • Your most Favorite Books, w/group discussion; don’t be shy, come on by! 11 am
  • Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30

Wednesdays  

  • Play Reading w/discussion, 9 am
  • Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm
  • Meditation Yoga with Steve. Experience a state of pure blissful consciousness. 3 pm

Thursdays     

  • Fitness with Catie, 10 am
  • Discussion Group, New in 2023! New topics weekly. 11 am
  • Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30

Fridays

  • Dance to the Music, 20 minutes of various dance music, keep moving! 11 am
  • Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm
  • Patchwork, use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble! 2 pm

Let us know if you are interested in the following:

  • Line Dancing
  • Learn to Repair a Scarf or Sweater
  • Games
  • How to Fix Things

February Events
* No wellness clinic this month.

Feb. 7 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

Feb. 9 – Legal Advice – Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call for an appointment.

Feb. 20 – Presidents’ Day. Center is closed.

Feb. 21 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

Upcoming Events

March 21 – Dementia Friends Workshop, 1 – 2 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. Presenter Mary Holmes, supervisor of the Supportive Day Program. Call to sign up.

Matter of Balance Class – Eight weeks this coming summer. Watch for dates.

 

