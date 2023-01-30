Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

Call 508-696-4205 for information and program registration.

Please note: Face masks are required at the Tisbury Senior Center.

Diabetes Support Group: Caregivers and family members are invited. Call 508-696-4205.

Fuel Assistance: Applications are now available. Call to get yours started!

Other programs: Go-Go-Grandparent provides transportation for older adults who have medical appointments and events. Call for more information.

Activities

Mondays

Knitters, we have yarn or bring your own. Invite your friends to join! 10:30 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, templates provided at class. 1 pm

Play Bingo or Boggle word game, Bring a friend(s). 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your most Favorite Books, w/group discussion; don’t be shy, come on by! 11 am

Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30

Wednesdays

Play Reading w/discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve. Experience a state of pure blissful consciousness. 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, New in 2023! New topics weekly. 11 am

Word Games, bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30

Fridays

Dance to the Music, 20 minutes of various dance music, keep moving! 11 am

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Patchwork, use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble! 2 pm

Let us know if you are interested in the following:

Line Dancing

Learn to Repair a Scarf or Sweater

Games

How to Fix Things

February Events

* No wellness clinic this month.

Feb. 7 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

Feb. 9 – Legal Advice – Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call for an appointment.

Feb. 20 – Presidents’ Day. Center is closed.

Feb. 21 – Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

Upcoming Events

March 21 – Dementia Friends Workshop, 1 – 2 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. Presenter Mary Holmes, supervisor of the Supportive Day Program. Call to sign up.

Matter of Balance Class – Eight weeks this coming summer. Watch for dates.