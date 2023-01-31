Oak Bluffs: Snow moon, best picture nominees, entertainment basketball, and a cake walk

“The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them.” –Michelle Obama, August 2008

I love that quote from our first African American First Lady. Another black woman who changed the course of history was Elizabeth Freeman, who was also known as Mumbet. She was born into slavery in 1744 in New York, and was given to the slaveowner’s daughter as a wedding gift at age 7. After another 30 years as a slave in Massachusetts, she successfully sued for her freedom in 1781. Think about that: 1781. It’s astounding to think about the courage it took for her to pursue that — and win. Her lawyers made their case before the court in Great Barrington, and when the jury ruled in her favor, she became the first African American woman to be set free under the Massachusetts State Constitution — and the case effectively abolished legal slavery in Massachusetts.

One person can accomplish a lot when they decide they have had enough!

The February full moon is on Feb. 5. This moon is called the “snow moon,” although I don’t see any snow in our forecast. Which is OK with me. If you want to get out in the woods and see the full moon, you could join the Felix Neck full moon “Owl Prowl” on Monday, Feb. 6. From 6 to 7 pm, a guide will take you through the property, watching and listening for the nocturnal owls. Hoo-hoo! Hoping for a clear night!

Pathways Arts will present a night of jazz on Friday, Feb. 3. Jeremy Berlin, Eric Johnson and Taurus Biskis will back a stellar lineup of Island vocalists, who will perform music in a slightly different genre than we’re used to hearing them sing. This should be an incredible evening of music at the Chilmark Tavern. Doors open at 6:30 pm, music will be from 7 to 9 pm. For more information, call 508-645-9098.

The Oscars at the library begins this Saturday! Every Saturday at 4 pm, between now and the Academy Awards show on March 12, the library will show one of the best picture nominees. First up on Feb. 4 will be “Elvis.” I can’t wait to see that! I hear it’s great, and the young man who plays Elvis has already won a few awards.

Do you remember the Harlem Globetrotters? On Friday, Feb 10, “Showboat’s Entertainment Basketball” is bringing their show to MVRHS. The “MV Dream Team” versus the Harlem Triksterz will entertain and amaze the audience! It starts at 6:30 at the MVRHS Gym. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This is a collaboration between MVRHS and the MV Boys and Girls Club.

Also on Friday, Feb. 10, the Oak Bluffs School PTO presents its Cake Walk fundraiser. What is a Cake Walk, you ask? Island bakers donate their very best and most beautiful cakes as prizes for a fun contest. Each participant pays $1 per round. You start in your numbered space, then walk or dance around when the music starts. When the music stops, you move to the closest numbered space. The announcer will call a number, and if you are standing on that number, you get to choose a cake to take home! The fun starts at 6 pm at the O.B. school gym.

Calling all writers: Featherstone has begun its “Open Writing” on Sundays from 1 to 3 pm. Come to the gallery for a quiet, beautiful space to write and connect.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Barn Buddies is a program offered by the M.V. Family Center at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury from 3 to 4:30 pm. The Ag Hall becomes an indoor playground, with plenty of space for parents and young children to run, jump, and play with friends.

Ada Macomber, who lives in Woodside Village, will turn 100 on Feb. 6. She will be celebrating this milestone birthday with her children and their family members, Donna and David Blackburn of Edgartown, Curtis and Judy Macomber of NYC, and Brian, Cindy, and granddaughter Jenna Macomber from Austin, Texas.

Happy birthday to Missy Smith and Emma Williamson on Feb. 3! Jeremy Driesen shares Feb. 4 with Tom Dresser, Matt Rivers, and Rosa Parks. On Feb. 6 we send balloons to Kelly Pacheco and Kristen Heller — they share the day with Bob Marley! Marc Rivers and Lana Schaefer celebrate on Feb. 7. Two of my favorite Polar Bears share Feb. 8: Sabrina Bayne and our fearless aerobics leader, Brenda Davenport. Enjoy your special day!

