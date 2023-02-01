Nature’s relentless changes

To the Editor:

Our dear friend’s home is falling into the ocean. They have lived on Chappaquiddick Island and been good neighbors for about 40 years. Seeing the photo [in the Vineyard Gazette] of their home at the edge of the cliff brought tears to my eyes.

These folks need our help, and this help should be done very quickly. I ask those who have the power to help the Wackses to please step in to help. Perhaps the TTOR or the town managers in Edgartown will do this for a family who have contributed so much through the years.

Thank you.

Cynthia Lally

Edgartown