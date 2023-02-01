Questions for SSA leadership

To the Editor:

Do the latest computer snafus at the Steamship Authority worry you as they do me? If they can’t hire a contractor who can handle anticipated heavy traffic on their website, how can they safely transport us? I have many questions for the Steamship Authority leadership. Here are some:

The legislature created the SSA to ensure transportation of goods and people to the islands. If the SSA is the islands’ lifeline, why are there limits on the number of islander rate cars on each trip? Why does the excursion rate go up in the summer?

Why isn’t the SSA website also in Portuguese and Spanish? Why aren’t safety announcements made in more than one language?

Why hasn’t the SSA hired the promised COO?

The SSA has as its mission to “operate a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation system for the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with a commitment to sustainability, accessibility, our port communities, and public engagement.” Does sustainability include being part of the U.S. climate goals? Those include getting the country to net zero emissions by 2050. In order to reach that goal, all transportation systems will need to change to renewable fuels. Why isn’t the SSA doing long-term planning that will include electric vessels and solar and wind production? Building and purchasing boats that don’t fit the country’s climate goals is wasteful on many levels.

As part of that same climate strategy, the U.S. expects all buildings to have net zero emissions by 2050. Why, then, is leadership moving forward with a $70 million (and more) terminal that will need to be retrofitted or replaced to meet the country’s goals?

As the SSA continues to contribute to global warming, sea levels are rising. The new docks and planned terminal are in jeopardy. Why isn’t this project delayed, as Woods Hole develops its mitigation plans?