Where’s the WiFi?

To The Editor:

How long is too long for patrons to tolerate broken WiFi on one of their Steamship boats? A day? A week? Let’s try a month … I know, I know, it seems trivial but as I sit on the MV Nantucket on my daily ride home I am overhearing a couple of Falmouth Academy students asking “What’s wrong with the WiFi?”

Hear me out. I have been a daily commuter since 2017 and rely on the Steamship to get to and from work. Again this is my choice to work off the Island and make this journey daily. Here is the dilemma, spending upwards of an hour and a half on the boat (accounting for loading and unloading at times) without the ability to extend my work day is exasperating. I come to you a week after I submitted a kindly written letter to Robert Davis regarding this. It should come as no surprise that I have yet to hear back.

With the amount that just the daily commuters pay per month is it too much to ask to have reliable internet? Since the MV Nantucket has returned to the MV/WH route there has been no internet to speak of. Complaining to the pursers doesn’t help due to the fact that their hands are tied.

As a daily rider and someone who understands the Falmouth Academy student’s plight of “It says I’m connected but my Google dinosaur says: ‘no internet.’” Please help us convince the Steamship to fix what is obviously broken.

Emily Peabody

Oak Bluffs