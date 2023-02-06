Barbara Ann Caseau

Barbara (“Bobby”) Ann Caseau (Rodgers) passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2023, following a brief illness. She was 91 years young.

Born on Dec. 30, 1931, in St Louis, Mo., she spent her early childhood traveling extensively. Her father was a meteorologist, and his work took her family to many locations around the U.S. She attended Simmons College in Boston, where she met her future husband, Charles Henry Caseau. From Massachusetts, they relocated to Ohio. For years, Bobby and Charlie lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio, with their three children. Bobby was a science teacher for more than 50 years at the Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio. A lifetime educator, she taught four generations of girls, many who remained lifetime friends. After retiring, she spent lots of time visiting family on Martha’s Vineyard, and in 2007 made it her permanent home.

Martha’s Vineyard was the perfect retirement home for Bobby. She was a passionate environmentalist and lover of nature. For 15 years she was a volunteer at Polly Hill, leading nature walks, working with school groups, and helping at the center. She attended the Unitarian Universalist Church in Vineyard Haven, where she volunteered extensively and had many close friendships. Her work on the Worship Committee was an example of how she connected to others.

Always surrounded by a stack of books, Bobby was an avid reader. For many years she volunteered as a Friend of the Vineyard Haven Library. Bobby was a talented seamstress, and loved her time spent sewing with her friends in their sewing circle. She also had a special spiritual connection with her friends in the Women’s Circle. She loved to travel the world, and happily was well into her bucket list. Throughout her life, Bobby was always a helper, a giver, and a friend. She touched many lives, and will always be loved.

Bobby is survived by her daughter, Pam Caseau-Echlin, sons David Caseau, Scott Caseau and his wife Jacqui; by seven grandchildren, Trevor and his wife Loretta, Emily, Sean and his wife Rachael, Alanna, Eleah, Cody, Jesse; and by two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Logan.

If you care to donate in Bobby’s memory, consider the Unitarian Universalist Church (uusmv.org/donate, or P.O. Box 1236, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568), Polly Hill Arboretum (pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co, or P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575), or Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard (hospiceofmv.org/donations, or P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

This is Bobby’s wish for the world:

May the Sun

Bring you new energy by day,

May the Moon

Softly restore you by night,

May the Rain

Wash away your worries,

May the Breeze

Blow new strength into your being,

May you Walk

Gently through the world and know

Its beauty all the days of your life.

–Apache Blessing