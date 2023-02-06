Robert W Donnelly, 82, of Edgartown, died on Jan. 31, 2023, following a long illness.

Born in Oak Bluffs at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in 1940 to Lillian (Smith) and John (“Jack”) Donnelly, he was the second of four children.

Bob had a lifelong love for Chappaquiddick Island and beaches, as well as all things grown from the earth.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, older brother John, and younger sister Anne. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Donnelly, her husband Sean Flynn, and her two sons, James (“Jack”) Flynn and Alec Flynn. He is also survived by his sister, Pricilla Bettencourt; brother-in-law E. Ralph Smith and his wife Tammy; nephew Justin Smith; niece Emily Serusa and her husband Stephen, and their two daughters, Hazel and Addy; and many other friends and relatives.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1772, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

