Chilmark: Music at Pathways, collage workshop, mending clothes, and Hopscotch Hootenanny

We three made it through two super-hard weeks, thanks to many, including Brian Welsh, who took time out of his always busy schedule and built us a wheelchair ramp. He also brought extra insulation materials, because Bill Haynes mentioned his concern for our old, aboveground stone cellar in the bitter cold. Our efforts worked, and the cellar never dipped below 40°. Thanks to Vineyard Generator for coming out in the storm to service our unit when it wouldn’t start.

We recovered from COVID, two power outages, the deep freeze, high winds, and two trees fallen over in the driveway. When we found ourselves unable to move out of a pickle at the same time the storm started winding up, we were extremely grateful to have help from two members of the Chilmark Police Department and folks from the Tri-Town Ambulance Service, who were able to help us safely settle in for the weekend.

Hot cups of chowder and bisque from Stanley Larsen’s Menemsha Fish Market crew warmed us up on Saturday, and a hot lobster rounded out Sunday. It is a good idea to call first, but they have been open Friday through Monday.

Let’s hear it for dancing to old-school dance, R&B, disco, and funk with DJ DC Rose at Pathways on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 pm, Pathways’ favorite storyteller, humorist, stellar musician, and entertainer, Kemp Harris, returns with Adam Osgood. “Harris is a thief, a tease, and a heartbreaker. He knows too much, and it’s all right there when he sings. Beautifully there. He will steal your breath away.” –Tom Ashbrook, “On Point”

Harris is a composer, musician, author, actor, and teacher. Born in North Carolina, he taught himself piano, and was writing songs at age 14. His album, titled “Edenton,” looks back to his roots, and features the backing vocals of the Holmes Brothers. Kemp has shared the stage with Taj Mahal, Gil Scott-Heron, and Koko Taylor. He has written and performed original compositions in the U.S. and Europe for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and WGBH public television. Adam Osgood is a harp player and spoken-word artist who draws his influences from blues tradition and Beat poetry. He is comfortable in genres ranging from folk to funk, and has been a front, side, and hype man collaborator of Kemp Harris for more than 35 years.

I strongly encourage you to sign up for Emily’s Davis’ remarkable “Collage Workshop.” Using pressed leaves, a pair of scissors, and an LED light board, create artwork to photograph for keeps, or compost later. Workshop limited to 12. Saturday, Feb. 18th, 10:30 – 12:30 pm. Suggested donation is $20.

It will be a busy weekend, and I’m looking forward to finally mending the elbows of my favorite shirt at the Chilmark library on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm. Angela Sison, beloved designer and owner of the fabulous clothing brand Conrado, is hosting a hand-mending workshop where we can learn basic hand stitches to sew a patch, fix a button, or repair a tear. Bring an item to work on, and Angela will walk you through repairing it. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. Call 508-645-3360 for information.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 am, for those with toddlers in the house, Caroline at the Chilmark library is hosting a fun toddler dance time. Come dance and play with your toddler on an indoor hopscotch maze, while listening to children’s folk music. Recommended for children ages 1 to 5. Free.

Jennifer Christy, Chilmark’s fortitudinous town clerk, reminds us that voting by mail (VBM) is now available to every voter for all elections — no excuse needed. You may apply to be mailed a 2023 ballot for Chilmark’s annual town election (ATE) at any time up until April 19 at 5 pm. If you subscribe to the Town News, you can click on links in that email. You can also go to the town’s website, chilmark.gov.

Participate! It’s our community, our town, and our government.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.