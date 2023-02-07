Poet’s Corner

A Few Dreams
By Nancy Slonim Aronie
I dreamt my father didn’t die
He was faking it
Just to see how much i loved him
Once he saw me cry
He said just kidding
(He was always a jokester)
I dreamt my Danny Boy didn’t die either
His major in college was acting
This was just a role he was playing
I’m not saying he was that good an actor
In fact i would have said
“don’t call us we’ll call you”
Instead, he said
Get real, I’m really dead
I dreamt my Gramma said nothing ever dies
So put those tears back in your eyes
I dreamt and i dreamt
and i slept and i slept
And i wondered if i stayed awake
Could I keep the ones I love
Alive
just a little bit longer
Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.
