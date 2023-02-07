A Few Dreams

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

I dreamt my father didn’t die

He was faking it

Just to see how much i loved him

Once he saw me cry

He said just kidding

(He was always a jokester)

I dreamt my Danny Boy didn’t die either

His major in college was acting

This was just a role he was playing

I’m not saying he was that good an actor

In fact i would have said

“don’t call us we’ll call you”

Instead, he said

Get real, I’m really dead

I dreamt my Gramma said nothing ever dies

So put those tears back in your eyes

I dreamt and i dreamt

and i slept and i slept

And i wondered if i stayed awake

Could I keep the ones I love

Alive

just a little bit longer

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.