Sunshine Committee thanks businesses

To the Editor:

A couple of weeks ago I ran around downtown asking business owners, managers, and the salespeople if they would consider a donation to the Tisbury School Sunshine Committee. On Friday night at our staff winter party, we were able to award eight generous door prizes.

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mikado, Waterside Market, the Green Room, LeRoux, Claudia’s, Off Main, and the Beach House.

Everyone I spoke with was so helpful and kind. The Tisbury School staff is so grateful for their prizes, and the Sunshine Committee is humbled by all the goodwill in our community.

Amy Custer

On behalf of the Sunshine Committee