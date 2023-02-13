Praise for courageous essay

I just finished reading Abigail McGrath’s article “Three holidays in January” published February 7, 2023, and cannot begin to tell you how appreciative I was to view her words in print for all to see. Her words needed to be said, heard, and absorbed… words that we as human beings can act upon to work toward righting the blatantly racist wrongs that have plagued our country far too long. Kudos to McGrath, and if more people were as courageous as she, perhaps we could live in a country we are actually proud of.

Deborah LeFalle

San Jose, Ca.