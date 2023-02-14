Pane

By Lucas Thors

What’s beyond that thin sheet?

What anger can I discover?

What self-delusions can I muster?

Beyond that pane

A window into unreality

A counterfeit realm

What comparisons can I make?

What vicious conclusions can I draw?

What malaise can I conjure?

Behind that mix of pixels

A messy and pristine world

An unrecognizable badness

What subjective views can I bash?

What flawed perspectives can I promulgate?

What presuppositions can I reinforce?

Between that aperture

An easy high

A nagging compulsion

What vitriol can I consume?

What gratification can I manufacture?

What bitterness can I manifest?

Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for The Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.