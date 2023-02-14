Poet’s Corner

Pane
By Lucas Thors
What’s beyond that thin sheet?
What anger can I discover?
What self-delusions can I muster?
Beyond that pane
A window into unreality
A counterfeit realm
What comparisons can I make?
What vicious conclusions can I draw?
What malaise can I conjure?
Behind that mix of pixels
A messy and pristine world
An unrecognizable badness
What subjective views can I bash?
What flawed perspectives can I promulgate?
What presuppositions can I reinforce?
Between that aperture
An easy high
A nagging compulsion
What vitriol can I consume?
What gratification can I manufacture?
What bitterness can I manifest?
Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for The Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.
