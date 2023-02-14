Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 6 – 10, 2023

Edgartown

Feb. 7, Jeffrey Knauer and Deborah Knauer sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 510 Week 19 to James O. Howell for $300.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 6, Debra Martel, formerly known as Debra A. Bosworth, and Charyl Martel sold 42 Pennacook Ave. for $1,490,000. .

Feb. 10, Dennis L. Shelley sold 6 Pequot Ave. to William J. Shelley and Mary Ellen Houk for $325,000.

Feb. 10, Judith M. Pizzella and Nicholas David Warburton, trustees of Pizzella 2021 Family Trust, sold 32 Meshacket Way to John R. Marshall III and Regina Marshall for $1,295,000.

Feb. 10, Catherine A. Deyo and Matthew M. Deyo, trustees of Deyo Family Trust, sold 20 John Wesley Ave. to Caitlin Cunningham and Timothy Correira for $1,350,000.

Feb. 10, Jeds Properties MV LLC sold 47 Circuit Ave. to Derek B. Hull and Antoniya Hull for $450,000.

West TIsbury

Feb. 7, Michael Cerrone and the Estate of Robert Anthony Paci Jr. sold 208 Oak Lane to Gregory Milne and Elizabeth Kuhe Gilpin for $500,000.

Feb. 8, Nicholas L. Ionnitiu and Lori Marie Ionnitiu sold 566 Scrubby Neck Road to 566 Scrubby Neck LLC for $2,800,000.

Feb. 10, Daniel H. Van Rooyen and Jenny K. Rooyen sold 259 State Road to NMD Acquisitions LLC for $1,500,000.