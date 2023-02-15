Dogs without vets

To the Editor:

Don’t get me wrong … I am heartily in favor of rescuing animals and giving them good homes, but just last week you printed an article about the lack of veterinary care on the Island. I don’t believe that importing animals to an Island where none of the vets take new patients is the best thing to do. I would love to adopt a dog, but there is no way I could afford to go off-Island for medical care for a pet. Seems to me bringing a new vet here should take precedence.

Carolyn O’Daly

Edgartown