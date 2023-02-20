Jesse A. Thayer, 35, died peacefully after a battle with cancer on Thursday evening, Feb. 16, 2023, at his home in Vineyard Haven.

He was just recently married to Katherine H. Vincent, and he was the brother of Steven Thayer and his fiancé Erica James of Windham, N.H., Kelly Thayer of Edgartown, and Stephanie Dodge of Peabody. He was predeceased by his parents, James A. Thayer and Lori Sukach.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at 3 pm at Chapman Funerals on the Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs. Burial of his ashes will be in Ipswich with his parents, at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the M.V. Skate Park, P.O. Box 1297, or to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.