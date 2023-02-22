Habitat for Humanity plans 16th home

Jovance and Tilicia Richards of Oak Bluffs have been selected from nearly 20 families to receive Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard’s 16th home that will be constructed soon, according to a press release.

The home will be built on Prospect Avenue in Oak Bluffs on land donated by the town through a collaboration with the affordable housing committee, the select board, and town voters who voted at their annual town meeting to donate the land and approve Community Preservation Committee funds to build the home.

Before they move in, the Richards family will need to invest 400 hours of time into building their new two-bedroom house that they will share with their three-year-old son. The building will be extremely energy efficient and designed to complement the existing neighborhood. Hutker Architects created the design and has donated the architectural plans for the home.

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard has been building affordable homes on the Island since 1996 to those making less than 80% of the Dukes County Median Household Income.