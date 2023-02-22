Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 13 – 17, 2023

Edgartown

Feb. 13, Martha S. Gasses sold 81 Thirteenth Street North to Dennis B. Ford for $1,100.

Feb. 13, Neil M. Rice and Diana L. Rice sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 212 Week 22 to Nickolas Buckley and Kory Buckley for $7,500.

Feb. 17, 79 PPW Associates LLC sold 79 Peases Point Way South to Pucks Folly LLC for $2,950,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 13, Harborwood LLC sold 69 Beach Road to Vineyard Wind 1 LLC for $1,750,000.

Feb. 13, Carlos Teles sold a portion of 61 Beach Road to Vineyard Wind 1 LLC for $313,224.

Feb. 14, James A. Hupprich and Jeanne Q. Hupprich sold 53 Weaver Lane to John B. Cartier and Faith E. Cartier for $1,500,000.

Feb. 15, Emily Sims and Emily Solarazza sold 4 Midland Avenue to Anthony Schepici and Denise M. Schepici for $815,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 16, Scott T. Fairbairn, trustee of Leslie T. Fairbairn Trust, sold 35 Skiffs Lane to Michael Urias for $1,095,000.