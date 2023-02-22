Verdict on road construction

To the Editor:



Does anyone have anything positive to say about the still uncompleted, poorly designed road construction project from V.H. to O.B.? Traffic is now squeezed near the hospital, and a friend with a boat in tow says no way he can take that route. The road surface on many roads is poor, and I will need an alignment soon, but just wait until two larger vehicles try to negotiate that turn and run into that high curb, but at least the hospital is next door.

The adjacent bike path has a smooth, wide surface, unlike our roads, and I have yet to see a single bike on that path. The homeowners in that area have had to push back their front yards, and one neighbor can barely back up to their existing garage.

Linda Smith

Oak Bluffs