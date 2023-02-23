Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors, 10 Daggett St., Edgartown, MA 02539

Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

Weekly Events

Monday

11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs

12:30 pm: Bridge

1 pm: Journaling Group

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

1 pm: Spades

(First and third) 1 pm: Bingo

(Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Café

1 pm: Mahjong

March Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.