Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St., Edgartown, MA 02539
Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
Weekly Events
Monday
- 11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 1 pm: Journaling Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
- 11 am: Conversations
- 1 pm: Spades
- (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
- (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Café
- 1 pm: Mahjong
March Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
- March 8: 11 am, Tech Time with Rizwan
- March 10: Tri the Resource, Lunch and Learn with Melissa Vincent and Kaitlyn Seaton
- March 13: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, by appointment
- March 14: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Traditional Supper
- March 31: Retirement Seminar by Delia De Mello of the Social Security Administration, at the Edgartown Library (waiting to confirm time)
- March 31: Social Security Lunch and Learn at the Anchors