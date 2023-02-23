Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2023

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
The Anchors, home of the Edgartown Council on Aging. — Ralph Stewart

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St., Edgartown, MA 02539
Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

Weekly Events

Monday

  • 11:30 am Bowling at the Barn in Oak Bluffs
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge
  • 1 pm: Journaling Group

Tuesday

  • 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
  • 10 am: Knitting
  • 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
  • 1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

  • 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
  • 12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

  • 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
  • 11 am: Conversations
  • 1 pm: Spades
  • (First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
  • (Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

  • 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
  • 12 pm: Friday Café
  • 1 pm: Mahjong

March Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. 

  • March 8: 11 am, Tech Time with Rizwan
  • March 10: Tri the Resource, Lunch and Learn with Melissa Vincent and Kaitlyn Seaton
  • March 13: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, by appointment
  • March 14: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop
  • March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Traditional Supper
  • March 31: Retirement Seminar by Delia De Mello of the Social Security Administration, at the Edgartown Library (waiting to confirm time)
  • March 31: Social Security Lunch and Learn at the Anchors

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here