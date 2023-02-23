Up-Island Council on Aging: March 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging

Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

March Offerings

Wednesday, March 8, 2-3 pm, Dementia Friends Information Discussion at the Howes House.

Friday, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Howes House! 9 am, Irish Soda Bread Demo with Beth Kramer. 10 am, Food Drive Bingo (purchase a bingo card by donating a nonperishable food item). 11:30 am, Free Lunch (Chef Daniel Sauer, with Concert with Fiddler Mary Sossong). 1 pm, Watercolor (bring your own supplies; still life provided for inspiration). Pre-registration is required, 508-693-2896.



Monday, March 27, 9-11 am, The Friends of the Up-Island COA invite you for coffee and a presentation by Cindy Trish – All Things Healthy Aging M.V.

Tuesday, March 28, 11:30 am. A live walking tour via Zoom, or in person at the Howes House. Call to register.

In-person Programs

Margarita Kelly Fitness Class, weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am

Yoga with Kat (all levels), weekly beginning Wednesday, March 1, at 11 am

Conni Baker Esq. at the UICOA, Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.

Parkinson’s Group, Second Monday of the month at 1:30 pm (new time). A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.

Knitters Group, Mondays at 7 pm. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor, or medium of your choice.

Audiology Clinic, fourth Tuesday of the month by appointment.

Virtual Programs

Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!