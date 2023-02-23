Up-Island Council on Aging: March 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging
Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director
Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
March Offerings
- Wednesday, March 8, 2-3 pm, Dementia Friends Information Discussion at the Howes House.
- Friday, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Howes House!
- 9 am, Irish Soda Bread Demo with Beth Kramer.
- 10 am, Food Drive Bingo (purchase a bingo card by donating a nonperishable food item).
- 11:30 am, Free Lunch (Chef Daniel Sauer, with Concert with Fiddler Mary Sossong).
- 1 pm, Watercolor (bring your own supplies; still life provided for inspiration). Pre-registration is required, 508-693-2896.
- Monday, March 27, 9-11 am, The Friends of the Up-Island COA invite you for coffee and a presentation by Cindy Trish – All Things Healthy Aging M.V.
- Tuesday, March 28, 11:30 am. A live walking tour via Zoom, or in person at the Howes House. Call to register.
In-person Programs
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class, weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am
- Yoga with Kat (all levels), weekly beginning Wednesday, March 1, at 11 am
- Conni Baker Esq. at the UICOA, Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Parkinson’s Group, Second Monday of the month at 1:30 pm (new time). A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.
- Knitters Group, Mondays at 7 pm. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
- Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor, or medium of your choice.
- Audiology Clinic, fourth Tuesday of the month by appointment.
Virtual Programs
- Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904.
The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!