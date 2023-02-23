Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: March 2023

Oak Bluffs Council On Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

508-693-4509

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

March Highlights

Weekly exercise, live in-person at the Council of Aging and on Zoom



Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Zoom Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Zoom Passcode: 188397

Please note: Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in-person at OBCOA. Masks are optional. All classes and programs are limited to 30 participants.

Activities

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Thursdays, Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Wednesdays, March 8, 15, and 22, 1- 3 pm: Bingo! Celebrating our 31st program year. Limited to 30 participants.

Scrabble’s Back! Fridays, 10:30–12 noon. Limited to 30 participants. Please come and bring a friend!

Karen Ogden and Animal Companions are back! Mondays, March 13 and 27, at 1 pm. Come learn about animal behavior, care, and training.

Lew Leskaris, retired MVH pharmacist, will be back to visit us on Thursday, March 16, at 10 am. Lew will be providing conversation and information regarding avoidance of falls and accidents resulting from use of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information, and also to receive Zoom link emailed to you if you’re unable to attend in person.

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment in March 2023, date yet to be determined. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Come join us on Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30am for our “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our Chief Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Limited to 30 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to preregister.

“Crocheting with a Cop,” every Tuesday, 2–3 pm with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks, and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to sign up!

Bowling Is Back for 2023! Bowling and luncheon for Oak Bluffs seniors on Tuesdays, at the Barn, Bowl, and Board in Oak Bluffs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Should you require aid with fuel assistance recertification for 2022–23, or would like to apply for the first time, please contact Rose to schedule an appointment.

Happy March! Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Happy Spring!

Teamwork makes the dream work!