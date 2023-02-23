SHINE: Medicare Counseling

Bill Redmond, interim SHINE regional manager

508-375-6762 | wiliam.redmond@barnstablecounty.org

Barnstable County Dept. of Human Services | 3195 Main St. | P.O. Box 427 | Barnstable, MA 02630

SNAP assistance changes

An omnibus bill passed by Congress in late December 2022 is putting an end to some enhancements and flexibilities enacted to deal with the pandemic. The enhanced SNAP benefits end on March 2. MassHealth will stop automatically rolling over eligibility for benefits beginning in April 2023.

SNAP benefits will not go away; only the extra amount people received during the pandemic. Unspent balances carry forward as long as a person’s SNAP record is active. Forms can be filed with the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance to document out-of-pocket medical expenses you incur. These expenses may increase the normal SNAP benefits you can receive.

MassHealth will begin sending annual renewal forms to be completed to retain benefits. This will start in April 2023, and run through March 2024. These will be in blue envelopes. It will be important to complete and return the forms to preserve your eligibility. If you have an electronic record set up at MassHealth, they hope you will go to their website, review your record, and update it as needed.

MassHealth will be updating income and asset limits to reflect increases in the federal poverty level due to cost-of-living increases. However, the increased limits are not yet finalized.

MassHealth members will soon need to renew their health coverage.

What you need to do now:

Make sure MassHealth has your most up-to-date address, phone number, and email so you do not miss important information and notices from MassHealth. If we are not able to contact you, your coverage may change, or you may lose your coverage during your renewal. Report any household changes. These include a new job, address, changes to your income, disability status, or pregnancy. Update your information and report changes using your MA Login Account at mahix.org/individual.

Don’t have an account? Visit mass.gov/masshealthlogin.