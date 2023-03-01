Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. The results of a fun night of playing are as follows:

First place, George Giosmas with a perfect card of 14/6 +114

Second place, Jack Silvia with a 11/5 +105 card

Third place, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +81 card

Fourth place, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +10 card

Fifth place, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +58 card

There were four 24-point hands, one each by Tricia Bergeron, Bo Picard, Robert Hakenson, and Albion Alley. There were seven skunks, a game won by more than 31 points.

If you want to join us for a fun night and try your luck, come on down to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday night. We always have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.