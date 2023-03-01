Keep moving

Join the adult community dance class at the West Tisbury library, Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Dancer Jesse Keller Jason makes all ages feel comfortable dancing. The class begins with a guided warm-up, then on to building strength, stability, and flexibility. It transitions to an upbeat movement sequence that keeps you socially connected and moving as one. There is space for the dancers to use their own creativity. For more information, visit westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary or call 508-693-3366.