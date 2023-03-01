Milokan Cultural Center open for school break

The Milokan Cultural Center and playable drum museum at 94 North Rd. in Chilmark will be open for February break and onward, with special programming available during the break.

Down at Native Earth Teaching Farm, Rick Bausman has created a unique environment for personal, cultural, and musical exploration. Families and kids (and anyone else) can stop by the cultural center during February break, from 10 am to 2 pm each day. Folks can play drums from around the world and chat with cultural center members about the work they do. The greenhouse where the magic happens is heated with a wood stove, so drummers can play even in the coldest temperatures.

The cultural center also hosts Sunday jams from 2 to 6 pm — enjoy a full PA system, amplifiers, keyboards, guitars, a bass and a drum kit. Bring your own guitar or instruments and play along.

On Thursdays from 7 to 9 pm, the community can attend intermediate to advanced ensemble drumming. Everyone is welcome to drum, dance, or hang out by the wood stove.