The March meeting of the Neighborhood Convention welcomes Susie Wallo of the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club on Tuesday, March 7, at 11 am. The luncheon will be held at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. All are welcome. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert and beverages will be provided by the hosts. Any questions, contact Mary-Jean Miner: mjminer7@yahoo.com or 508-221-8703.