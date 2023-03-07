Cape Cod 5 announces Mini-Grant awards

The Cape Cod 5 Foundation announced its latest round of funding for educational programs. The foundation awarded 255 grants totaling $122,556 to 300 teachers from 83 local schools across Cape Cod, the Islands, and Southeastern Massachusetts as part of its mini-grant program.

More than $7,000 of these grants were funded for programs on Martha’s Vineyard, benefiting students at seven schools on the Island.

Cape Cod 5 celebrated the 23rd annual Educational Mini-Grants Awards with a reception on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Cape Cod 5 is proud to continue our partnership with our local educators, who maintain their commitment to their students by finding creative ways to engage, empower, and challenge them,” Bert Talerman, president of Cape Cod 5 and chair and president of the Cape Cod 5 Foundation, said in a statement. “We have the greatest respect for the role that each teacher plays in the development and perseverance of our future leaders, and that is why we continue to identify education and enrichment as a key area of focus for our community engagement efforts.”

Since the inception of the Educational Mini-Grants Program in 2000, Cape Cod 5 has awarded over 1,600 Mini-Grants, totaling $716,000.

The projects that have received a Mini-Grant cover a wide array of subject areas including digital innovation, community advocacy and civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, social and emotional learning, environmental sustainability, and sensory engagement.

Teachers use the grants to initiate original educational programs that would not otherwise be available to their students. Applications are available in the fall.