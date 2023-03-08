Chilmark: Women Live and Imagined Gardens at Pathways, ‘Infinity’ film, and Chilmark Church

“Let me keep company always with those who say

“Look!” and laugh in astonishment,

and bow their heads.” –Mary Oliver

There is a lot going on in our home right now. Flats holding six packs of soil and seeds cover tables near the windows, and medical supplies sit next to books on the desk. Breakfast is local eggs, fried sunny-side up, bacon, Cinnamon cake donuts from Morning Glory Farm, freshly squeezed Mineola orange juice, and a chocolate Kate Farm Nutritional Shake. My sister, Holly Ganz, did the research to find a healthier version of the Ensure they gave our father in the hospital — he loves it. Dad’s appetite has returned, and he is trying to fatten up. Between naps and nurses, friends and family are scheduling visits and phone calls.

In and around the laundry, meals, and personal care, we take turns giving ourselves time to get outside and walk. Some of the early daffodils have plump buds, and it is time to start clearing the brambles. Tonight I can make a work plan. Today I will indulge wandering and soaking up the delight that comes while noticing the signs of spring.

I am looking forward to attending Women Live, hosted by Natasha Taylor at Pathways. Friday, March 10, 7 to 9 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm).

DANCE: Tessa Permar. “This is a song by a Ukrainian band about a monk who returns from war and goes a little wild dancing in fields and pubs. Life can end in a second, the song implies. The refrain in the chorus goes: ‘What life is this, if full of care, we have no time to stop and stare.’ The song is inspirational for me, capturing both silliness and grief. I continue to fight Lyme disease, and I have lost strength and energy. But I still crave some wildness in my life. I sit to preserve my strength. And I dance to rebel and savor the life I have on this Island.”

SPOKEN WORD: Julia Kidd will read two pieces that reflect on body image. One is about a car; the other is titled “Nose Job.”

Roxanne Kapitan and Rebecca Gilbert’s talks will be teasers for their presentations featured in Pathways’ upcoming “Imagined Gardens Event.”

MUSIC: Maryse Smith, Todie Tralbar, and Setsunal — Kalla Allen-Posin and Laura Jordan-Decker.

Miriam Tamar Nsimbi and her husband GNL Zamba write, “Hello family! We are excited to announce that our film, ‘Infinity,’ will be premiering at Gasparilla International Film Festival, Tampa, Fla., March 23–26. ‘Infinity’ tells the story of a young boy who must unlearn his selfish ways, and come to understand the interconnectedness of the universe and the importance of community. Through the guidance of a shaman and his pure-hearted little sister, we observe how ancient wisdom can guide a lost soul to deliverance. A stunning musical and visual experience set in the birthplace of humanity, Uganda, ‘Infinity’ reminds us that the universe works in mysterious ways to reveal what is most important.” Their film has also been selected for this year’s screening at the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival. I look forward to when their schedule allows us to see them in Chilmark, and maybe there will be an Island screening.

The Chilmark Community Church will restart its weekly Spring Pizza Nights on Tuesday, March 14.

Chilmark Church Summer Flea applications for a booth are due April 1. The Summer Flea is right around the corner — starting at the end of June! Vendor applications are available now through the church’s website.

Traffic-directing job at the Flea: The church is looking for interested people, over age 18, to take a two-day virtual Flagger/CPR certification course and willing to work four-hours shifts (Wednesdays and/or Saturdays, 9:30 to 1:30 pm) directing traffic on North Road. The church will pay for certification class and expenses. We will also pay $40 per hour for summer traffic direction. This is ideal for part-time morning work.This will enable the church to better schedule North Road traffic control during the summer. Let Charlotte or Emily know if you or others are interested at chilmarkchurch@gmail.com, or Emily Broderick: erbroderick@hotmail.com.

