Date set for MVY Radio’s Night Out for Nonprofits

MVY Radio has announced it will be hosting the third annual Night Out for Nonprofits on Saturday, March 25, at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Doors will open to the public at 7 pm. There will be a pre-event cocktail hour for representatives of Island nonprofits to connect and discuss collaboration, also at the P.A. Club.

According to organizer Laurel Redington, the Night Out’s purpose is to reinforce the Island’s gratitude towards its nonprofits, and provide them with an opportunity to amplify their messages. She stated that the inaugural Night Out came to be “back in 2019, [when] we were dreaming about a way for MVY Radio to show our appreciation for those who give so much to the community.”

Among the 60 nonprofits that sent representatives to last year’s Night Out included the M.V. Film Center, M.V. Community Services, Harbor Homes of M.V., M.V. Agricultural Society, Camp Jabberwocky, Oak Bluffs Affordable Housing Committee, and more.

Redington said that approximately 230 people turned out last year, and 300 showed up in 2019, before the pandemic.

In addition to music and dancing put on by WMVY, food and drink will also be available. Mo’s and the P.A. Club’s bar will be in service, as will “the Sausage Guy,” David Littlefield.

A suggested donation of $20 will be collected at the door, to raise money for the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative (though all are invited, regardless of ability to pay). This year’s event is sponsored by Rockland Trust, with additional underwriting support from the Green Room and the Sausage Guy.