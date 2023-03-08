Falmouth Academy celebrates science fair winners

Falmouth Academy recently announced the winners of the 35th Science and Engineering Fair held on Feb. 23.

After nearly six months of preparation, more than 100 FA students in grades seven through 12 participated in the academy fair. Students from Martha’s Vineyard won 10 awards. Cian Davis ’26 of Chilmark was awarded fourth place for his project, “The Effect of Surfboard Design on Fluid Dynamics.” Maria Soares ’25 of Vineyard Haven was awarded fourth place, along with the Falmouth Water Stewards award, for her project, “The Potential Effect of Global Warming on Dugesia tigrina Regeneration.” Upper-School Honorable Mentions were awarded to Amelia Russell Schaeffer ’26 of Edgartown for “Conductivity of Electro-Netting under Different Conditions,” Emma Bena ’26 of Chilmark for “The Antibacterial Effects of Old Man’s Beard and Crustose Lichens,” Maverick Pil ’26 of Vineyard Haven for “The Efficiency of Rechargeable Batteries.”

Sixty-five prizes, scholarships, and honorable mentions were awarded to upper- and middle-school students. Many of the top prizes were awarded to residents of Falmouth including the three top awards sponsored by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Marine Biological Laboratory, and SEA Education.

A full list of awards is available for viewing on the Falmouth Academy website at falmouthacademy.org/academics/science-and-engineering-fair.