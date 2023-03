Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway is hosting an open boatyard tour on Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 am. Head over to the boatyard directly adjacent to the MV Times office and see the winter projects. Enjoy coffee, muffins, and learn how the boatyard builds a wooden sailboat, from design to launch. There will also be a range of restoration projects available for viewing. Call 508-693-4658 for more information.