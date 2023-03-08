Oak Bluffs: James Taylor and ‘Secret o’ Life’, community service, Lip Sync Contest, and library programs

“The secret o’ life is enjoying the passage of time.” –James Taylor

J.T. celebrates his birthday this month, and I just heard this song played on MVY Radio. It’s so beautiful, simple, and wise, yet he was still in his twenties when he wrote it. The song has been dissected and discussed by authors and critics; it is even said that his parents wondered what he was saying. But Taylor recalled writing the song while on Martha’s Vineyard, on a late spring day when the sun was shining and the lyrics came to him. Whenever you feel stressed or worried about the future, try listening to “Secret o’ Life” and see what happens.

Speaking of time, daylight saving time begins this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 11. Then enjoy the later sunset (closer to 7 pm!) on March 12. Be patient: Kids and husbands will be a bit cranky next week. It takes them longer to adjust their sleep patterns. I can’t wait for those long summer evenings that are around the corner!

You can go out on March 11 and dance to ESP at the P.A. Club from 6 to 9ish. Pat Law, Ed Medeiros, Merrily Fenner, and Chris Sidel will bring the music everyone loves. Bring your friends and your dancing shoes. Mo’s Lunch is on vacation until March 16, so plan ahead.

Congratulations to Belle Dinning, our newest Oak Bluffs paramedic! Belle has been a member of the OB Fire-EMS Department since 2019. After two intense years of schooling, Belle has become a state and nationally registered paramedic. We’re proud of you, Belle, and thank you for serving our community!

The Oak Bluffs Police Department is now hiring community service officers for the 2023 summer season. CSOs are non-sworn, civilian employees of the OBPD, performing support services like parking enforcement, traffic control, and assisting on citizen calls. It’s a great way to get a foot in the door and gain experience for a career in police work. Contact the OBPD for more information.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, this year. I have seen just a few of the movies — I really enjoyed “Elvis.” Last year’s show will be remembered for the Will Smith slap. Hope this year is less violent!

March 18 is a date to circle on your calendar. The very popular Lip Sync Contest to benefit Friends of Family Planning returns to the P.A. Club, after the smash success of the last one in 2019. I have heard whispers of some of the planned acts — you won’t want to miss this one. Bring your friends and be the judges for the amazing prizes: $500 for first place, $250 for second, $200 for third. There’s a $20 entry fee at the door, and DJ Dern will keep the party going after the contest.

The library is focusing on mental health in the month of March, with presentations and workshops centered on promoting and supporting the mental health of our children, our parents, and our whole community. Self-care kits will be available at the front desk. Check out the programming on its website — some programs even include our canine friends, like “Therapy Dog Visit” on March 10, with Maeve the therapy dog and her handler Matt, from 4 to 5 pm.

“Learning To Look” is a children’s art reception at the library on March 11, from 1 to 2:30 pm, featuring photography by students from the M.V. Charter School and the Island Autism Group, grades 5 – 11. On March 18, the “Live Well Art Workshop” will present engaging art activities to explore your creative side, 1:30 to 2:30 pm.

And don’t forget about the Mini-Golf fundraiser on the 24th. From 6 to 9 pm, you can play Mini-Golf throughout the library, have snacks and beverages, and raise money for the library programs.

Happy birthday to Sue Dawson and Kim Wright Jones on March 9. Vicki Ben David White celebrates on March 10. Shower James Taylor with birthday love on March 12; he shares that day with another J.T,, Jesse Thomas. If you see Janet Sylvia on the pickleball court on the 13th, sing “Happy Birthday” to her! On the 14th, birthday balloons go to Lisette Williams, and we also salute Albert Einstein. Happy birthday to every dog’s best friend, Jeremy Jones, on March 16. Roger Thomas celebrates on the 17th, and I hope he’s Irish because everything turns green that day! March 20 is Pam Dumont’s day, with Jeanine DaSilva also celebrating. Candace Jennings will strike a yoga pose and blow out the candles on the 21st.

