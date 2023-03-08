Playoffs continue for Vineyarders

The MVRHS boys’ basketball team and boys’ hockey team will be playing for their MIAA state tournament lives this week, and four track athletes will also be competing at the New Balance Indoor Nationals over the weekend.

At 5 pm on Wednesday evening, the number 14 ranked boys’ basketball team will play the No. 3 Old Rochester Regional Bulldogs in Mattapoisett.

Tickets for the Sweet 16 matchup must be purchased at GoFan.co. Otherwise, the game can be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription.

On Thursday at 5:20 pm, the number 8 ranked boys’ hockey team will have their state quarterfinal matchup with the No. 1 Norwell Clippers, played at The Bog in Kingston. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.co, and the game can also be streamed live on the ‘Martha’s Vineyard Hockey’ Facebook page, with commentary from Joe Mikos and Jevon Rego.

And this weekend, members of the MVRHS indoor track team will travel to New Balance’s headquarters in Boston to compete in the 2022-23 Indoor Nationals. Seniors Daniel Serpa and Daniel da Silva have qualified to compete in the 800m run, and senior Eloise Christy as well as sophomore Camille Brand have qualified to compete in the high jump.