Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

Chilmark

March 1, Jacqueline L. Mendez-Diez, trustee of Mendez-Diez Realty Trust, sold 7 The Aerie to LDBT Group LLC for $1,875,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 27, Rochelle T. Baker, trustee of Herbert Guy Graham Sr. Revocable Trust, sold 8 Old Purchase Way to MT Realty Investment LLC for $1,100,000.

Feb. 28, Kevin Cusack sold 15 Winter Street Unit No. 9 to Harbor Light Media LLC for $428,000.

March 1, James Gregory and Amy sold 8 Jennifer Way to Lynne Toney Collins and Patrick M. Collins for $3,550,000.

March 3, Richard D. Dusek sold 52 Tenth Street North to Eliedson C. Da Silva for $675,000.

March 3, William C. Fynbo and Frances M. Fynbo, trustees of William C. Fynbo Trust, Camille Beatrice Fynbo Marks, and Marjorie Fynbo sold 33 North Neck Road, 33A North Neck Road, and 33B North Neck Road to Mary A. Willie for $2,625,000

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 28, Jeffrey Turner Ciciora, trustee of JLA Realty Trust, sold 19 Pinewood Lane to Hugo Leoncio and Ariana Leoncio for $1,000,000.

March 1, Carol A. Jackson sold 4 Quail Run Unit 5 to Emily B. Merz for $819,000.

March 3, Joann Orpha Kidd, trustee of Kidd Family Revocable Trust, 86 Washington Avenue to Felicia Webb, also known as Felicia S. Webb, for $730,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 27, Eijk Cees Van sold 21 Causeway Road to Geoghan Coogan, trustee of 21 Causeway Road Nominee Trust, for $432,500.

Feb. 27, Christopher G. Lebherz, Joseph R. Brodsky, and Michael Twombly sold 0 Lantern Lane to Jose Carlos Ribeiro and Valtiza B. Ribeiro for $355,000.

Feb. 28, Ronald W. Koontz, Jr. and Sharon Koontz sold 34 Proprietors Lane to ENJEL Properties MV LLC for $1,830,000.