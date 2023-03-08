Tisbury: Abigail McGrath’s essay, Select Board, QuinTango, household antiques, and self-care kits

Heard on Main Street: Eagles may soar, but chipmunks don’t get sucked into jet engines.

Thanks to Abigail McGrath for striking all the right notes in her Essay in last week’s MV Times. With humor and some awful truths, she laid out a strong picture of some of the problems of being Black. I appreciated her reminder to Will Smith that his ‘woman’ didn’t need his protection; I’m sure a lot of women bristled at that notion as well. And I loved her statement, “Your mother must be so upset. You know she raised you better.” I’d bet a lot of mothers enjoyed that comment too. Well done, Abbie.

My complaint of the week is about UPS. We all suspect they don’t like to deliver heavy packages, so I guess that is probably why they won’t deliver what I suspect is a parcel from Amazon. But why they should imagine they need to have my birth date so I can be told to pick up something from their space is beyond me. If they won’t deliver as they were already paid to do, then they can return the package.

The good news is that the Select Board met in person this week for the first time since COVID. They met at the firehouse, but the next meeting will finally be held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Cornell Theater. This would be a good opportunity to see both the board in action as well as the lovely murals in the theater.

Abbe Burt, our newest select board member, mentioned she has put in her nomination papers to run in the spring election. She said we still need a town moderator, because Debbie Medders is leaving that post. Candidates have to file their papers by Tuesday, March 21.

Like to dance? The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society is bringing the ensemble, QuinTango, who are six musicians who will join Island strings teachers and school classes next week, from March 13 to 17. Tango lessons will be available on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the high school cafeteria. Dancing on Friday, March 18, will follow the concert at about 8 pm. Pre-registration is required. There is a suggested donation of $20.

The Chamber Society will present a free concert of tango music by QuinTango at 6 pm on Friday, March 18, at the Performing Arts Center at the high school, followed by a community dance. There is a suggested donation of $20 at the door. More at 508-696-8055.

What do you know about “How to Supplement Your Income Buying and Selling Household Contents”? Our Vineyard Haven library will help you learn more online and have fun, if you know what to do and where to look. Mike and Sue Ivankovich show you. Mike is an appraiser and author of “Home Downsizing in Four Easy Steps.” Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link for March 28, from 6 to 7:30 pm.

You know the Oak Bluffs Library features mental health programs this month. Tomorrow is “Therapy Dog Visit” at 4 pm, on Friday, March 10, with a “Live Well Art Workshop” at 1:30 on Saturday, March 18. The library cares about your health, so self-care kits are available at the desk, one per family.

Like to bowl? Martha’s Vineyard Mediation is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, from 3 to 5 pm at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro. Bowl/dine in/takeout. Donate $10 in advance, $15 at the door for bowling and shoes. There is limited bowling capacity. More at 508-693-2999.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum has an exhibit called “Woven,” which explores weaving in many forms. Get a close look at beautiful basketry, expertly crafted eel pots, and intricately designed textiles, and discover how this illustrates both the Island’s ability to support itself and its connection with the outside world. You can learn about the basic craft and try it yourself in the gallery, and take home some pamphlets, through May.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Sue Merrill and Dorothy Gould. Wish the best to Whit Griswold on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Mark Daniels and James Taylor. Kevin Voyer parties on Monday. Happy birthday to Kelsey Ivory on Tuesday. Jay Segel and Jib Ellis celebrate on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Set your clocks before you go to bed. Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 am.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.