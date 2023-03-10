End of the road for boys’ hockey

1 of 6

The Vineyarders’ boys’ hockey season came to a close on Thursday, as they lost their Elite 8 matchup with No. 1 Norwell 5-0 at The Bog in Kingston.

The final score didn’t represent the effort put forth by the Vineyarders, who kept it close most of the game, and were only down 1-0 going into the second intermission. Two quick Clipper goals at the beginning of the third period forced the Vineyarders to play a little riskier on the defensive end, but Norwell’s speedy skaters were excellent on the breakaway.

In the first two periods though, the Vineyarders were able to contain Norwell’s offense, and they had their fair share of chances in the Norwell zone as well.

On the defensive end, senior goalkeeper Zach Mathias was on fire, making saves left and right, including an awesome stick save in a one-on-one situation in the first. Despite the fast pace of play, his poise in the crease was key for the Vineyarders, who kept the Clippers’ potent offense off the board until late in the second period. On the other end, the junior Conley twins and sophomores Frankie Paciello and Nate Averill definitely made some noise throughout the game, but were ultimately unable to get on the board. In the second, Averill had a nice attempt on goal that induced a dangerous rebound, which was unfortunately swept away, and later Paciello laid a rousing check that got commentators Joe Mikos and Jevon Rego buzzing.

The Vineyarders had a big crowd in attendance, with the booster club raising enough money to bring two fan buses to Kingston. As the clock wound down in the third, the Vineyard faithful chanted, “Thank you, seniors!”

After the game, Coach Matt Mincone also expressed his gratitude towards MVRHS’ senior class. “Always emotional watching the Seniors in these games, you’ve all done us proud!” he said.

As for the entire team, he added, “Good effort from a great group of young men. Watching each player develop over the year is always the reward. It’s a tough loss to a quality team. [I’m] proud to be their Coach.”