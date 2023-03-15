Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First place, Collin Evanson with a 11/5 +79 card

Second place, Bill Russell with a 10/5 -56 card

Third place, Tony Rezendes with a 10/4 +57 card

Fourth place, Ray Lincoln with a 9/4 +45 card

Fifth place, Ed Montesion with a 9/4 +24 card

There were a total of eight skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There was only one 24-point hand by Roy Scheffer. If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.