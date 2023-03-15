Real Estate Transactions: March 6 – 10, 2023

Aquinnah

March 7, Carmela E. Stephens, trustee of Deer Meadow Realty Trust, sold 0 Moshup Trail Lot 705 to Moshup Trail LP for $37,000.

March 7, Moshup Trail LP sold 0 Moshup Trail Lots 82, 222, 528, and 705 to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $185,000.

Chilmark

March 6, Tamara Sloan sold 1 Old North Road to Steve Lofchie and Sarah Fox for $1,750,000.

Edgartown

March 7, Kwame Romaine and Ama Romaine sold 68 Schoolhouse Road to Ellen J. Tufankjian, trustee of 68 Schoolhouse Road Realty Trust, for $1,140,000.

March 7, Thomas G. Gesner III and Carolyn Teclaw, as individuals and trustees of Gesner Family Revocable Living Trust, sold a lot off 0 Clevelandtown Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $50,000.

March 8, Linda Mitrowski sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 208 Week 43 to Eileen Gaffey Paccia for $100.

March 9, Shirley B. Wilcox and William M. Wilcox, trustees of North Neck Trust, sold 20 North Neck Trust to Charles C. Carswell, John E. Pollack, Craig R. Carswell, and Katie Kissane Carswell, trustees of Carswell North Atlantic Nominee Trust, for $2,600,000.

March 10, MCLC Family LP sold 11 Eighteenth St. South and 12 Seventeenth St. South to Weliton Silvaroli for $950,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 7, Juanita M. Smithwick sold 36 Carole Ave. to Peter A. Thompson, Gordon O. Thompson, and David O. Thompson for $450.

March 8, Capebuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 5 Hopes Way to Ronald W. Koontz Jr. and Sharon Koontz for $800,000.

Tisbury

March 8, Carlos Teles sold a portion of 61 Beach Road to Vineyard Wind 1 LLC for $313,224.

Multiple towns

March 6, Patrick M. Martone and Maureen M. Martone sold 1 Watcha Path and 99 Watcha Path to Keith J. Burr and Monique B. Burr for $1,750,000.