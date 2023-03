Learn the dances of Brazil on Monday, March 27, from 6 to 7 pm at Airport Fitness. Dance instruction includes sertanejo, axe, funk, forro, and samba. All skill levels are encouraged to join. Airport Fitness is located at 24 Airport Road in West Tisbury; plenty of parking, and close to the VTA bus line. Call 508-696-8000, or visit airportfitnessmv.com, with any questions.