Oak Bluffs: Nonprofit Night Out, Woman’s Club, Washington Ledesma, and library services at home

Sorry about last week; I was forced to spend a week on the Gulf Coast of Florida. I did my best to endure the sunny days and balmy nights watching the sunset, and making the hard decisions every day, like pool or beach? Just before our trip, the red tide had been a problem along the Gulf Coast. We had been watching reports by “the Beach Guy” on Englewood Beach — who has the dream job of renting chairs and umbrellas all day on the beach. He kept us apprised of water conditions and red tide movement, which we appreciated, so we brought him a hat from M.V., which he now wears proudly on his YouTube channel.

I came back to reports of pinkletinks singing already, daylight saving back in place, and spring starting on Monday. I know we don’t actually believe in spring on the Vineyard, and it is 33° outside as I write this — but we’re headed in the right direction!

I also came back to news of heartbreaking tragedy for a beloved Oak Bluffs family. Joel Rebello died suddenly on Sunday, and this shocking loss is reverberating across the Island. Very much like his father Chris, Joel was loved by everyone who knew him. My heart is heavy for his mom Lynn, his brother and sister, and the entire Rebello family.

Saturday, March 25 is the third annual Night Out for Nonprofits. Celebrating the work of the Island’s nonprofit community, this special night at the P.A. Club will start with a cocktail hour at 5:30 pm for participating nonprofits, and then the doors open to the public at 7 pm. Your $20 donation at the door will benefit the M.V. Donors Collaborative. The night will include music by Rose Guerin and Friends. Come out and meet our nonprofits, find out what they do, and have some fun. For more info, email laurel@mvradio.org.

Congrats to Seniel Hannagan, Emily Cottle, Cassidy Look Jackson, and Megan Louise for winning first prize in the Lip Sync Contest at the P.A. Club last Saturday! Their supercharged performance of “Lady Marmalade” brought the house down, and would have made Patti Labelle proud. The event was a benefit for Friends of Family Planning, and the house was packed. Thanks again to the P.A. Club; they always step up to host these nonprofit benefits.

The Martha’s Vineyard Woman’s Club is celebrating 125 years with an event at the M.V. Museum on March 25, a lively look at the history of the club and its impact on Island life. It will be at 3 pm, the cost is $15 at the door for members, $20 for nonmembers.

Alida O’Loughlin let me know that Washington Ledesma is holding his annual Spring Shelves Clearing Show this weekend. He has been working hard this winter, and has many new pieces of ceramics and new paintings, and he must make room in the studio! Great opportunity to finally get your own Ledesma — or add to your collection. He will donate 10 percent of profits from this sale to World Central Kitchen, who are doing great work across the globe, lately in Turkey after the horrific earthquake. The sale starts Friday, March 24, from 12 to 7 pm, and continues Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12-4. The studio is located at 5 Murrant Ave. (off Sea Glen Road). Don’t miss it!

Did you know that if you live in O.B and cannot get to the library for any reason, the library will supply you with reading, listening, and viewing materials? At Home Library Services is available by signing up online at oakbluffslibrary.org/athome, or call 508-693-9433 and ask for the outreach coordinator.

Happy birthday to Sandra Macias on March 23! Jenn Weiland and Sophia Brush celebrate on March 24. Joyce Dresser celebrates on the 25th, along with Hunter Ponte. On March 26, send heavenly wishes to June Manning. Happy birthday to you, Dan Zoll, on the 27th, and you, Rob Loyott, on the 29th.

