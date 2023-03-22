Putt-putt power

The Oak Bluffs library hosts a mini-golf fundraiser with proceeds benefiting its programs. Goldie’s Food Truck will be onsite, and a silent auction, prizes, and a pint of beer or nonalcoholic beverages will be available. Teens only, Friday, March 24, from 4 to 5:30 pm, and 21 and older from 6 to 9 pm. Additionally, free family mini-golfing will be held Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to noon. Purchase tickets in person at the library or online using the app Venmo. For more information, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.