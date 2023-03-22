Real Estate Transactions: March 13 – 17, 2023

Edgartown

March 13, Barton D. Russell, Rorie L. Russell, and Alan J. Schiff sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 209 Weeks 30 and 44 to Kristen Cohen for $5,000.

March 15, Mary M. Hasten and Brien M. O’Brien sold 39 Plantingfield Way to G. Barrie Landry, trustee of Thirty Nine Plantingfield Way Nominee Trust, for $14,000,000.

March 15, Ronald L. Sargent and Jill L. Sargent, trustees of Ronald L. Sargent Revocable Trust, sold 44 Green Hollow Road to 44 Hollow Road LLC for $10,100,000.

March 15, Henry R. Fauteux Jr. and Brenda J. Fauteux sold 9 Duarte Circle to Andrea Schaefer for $2,100,000.

March 17, Marthas Road Realty LLC sold 68 Marthas Road to Julianne Maxwell and Bobby L. Maxwell for $1,565,000.

March 17, Julianne Maxwell and William J. Foley sold 119 Herring Creek Road to Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 119 Herring Creek Road Realty Trust, for $1,770,000.

March 17, Chappy Management Co. sold 300 Chappaquiddick Road to LePac an Wellness LLC for $1,250,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 13, Donald N. Muckerheide, trustee of Muckerheide Realty Trust, sold 2 Cedar Ave. and 76 New York Ave. to Joseph Cogliano for $1,040,000.

March 17, Linda Evans, Sherrilyn Wilkerson, Donna Young, and Lenzer Evans Jr. sold 0 South Street to John L. Pairisi and Lisa C. Pairisi for $28,000.

Tisbury

March 15, Rita Marie Jeffers and Otis P. Jeffers III sold 119 West Spring St. to Patrick M. Martone for $775,000.

March 17, Kerri Leigh Patterson Allen and Amy Frances Patterson Bartelloni sold 82 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to MDS Construction and Design LLC for $960,000.

West Tisbury

March 17, Jean A. Caron sold 10 Briarwood Lane to Quinn E. Christine for $955,000.