Looking for a quiet place to write, or need a change of scenery to push through writer’s block? Featherstone hosts open writing hours on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3 pm in the Art Barn library. Work quietly among fellow writers and poets. The space is open for two hours, but you’re welcome to stay for whatever duration of the time you would like. This event is open to everyone at 30 Featherstone Lane in Oak Bluffs. Visit featherstoneart.org or call 508-693-1850 with any questions.